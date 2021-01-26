Rep. Mary Miller nabs agriculture, education committee assignments

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, has been selected to serve on the U.S House Committee on Agriculture and the U.S. House Committee on Education and Labor.

Miller, who was elected last year to replace longtime Rep. John Shimkus, said she's "thrilled" to receive the former appointment, noting that she and her husband, Illinois state Rep. Chris Miller, have been farmers for four decades.

“It’s not just about farming," Miller said. "Our district is 52% rural and in critical need of more broadband investment by the USDA, especially with people working and learning from home during the pandemic. The committee oversees many areas critical to rural Illinois, and I am ready to get to work.”

Miller said she was "honored" to receive the education and labor appointment.

“Every child deserves a quality education and every parent should be empowered to make decisions that are best for their child," she said. "I look forward to working to that end."

