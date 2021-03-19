Rep. Rodney Davis disputes that he downplayed role of rhetoric in crimes against Asian Americans

“I’m going to be calling Rodney Davis to talk to him about his claiming to say that calling COVID-19 the ‘China virus,’ the ‘Chinese virus,’ or ‘Kung flu’ is not racist. It is racist,” said Duckworth, the state’s junior senator.

“It does not help the situation and it really unfairly again puts a bull’s-eye on the backs of Asian Americans all across the country to be the victims of attacks and that is not acceptable,” Duckworth said.

Duckworth cited former Republican President Donald Trump’s use of such terms to describe the virus and called him “one of the chief inflamers or rhetoric against Asian Americans when it comes to, especially, the COVID pandemic.”

Kelly, a fifth-term congresswoman from Matteson who replaced Michael Madigan as state Democratic chair earlier this month, said it was “offensive” for Davis to “dismiss condemnation of hate speech as ‘political correctness.’” She called on him to “stop with the reckless and hateful rhetoric.”

Davis issued his own response on Twitter to the CNN correspondent’s tweet.