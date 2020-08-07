Rep. Rodney Davis maintains opposition to proxy voting after positive COVID-19 test

His statement said his office was contacting the constituents with whom he met during those 48 hours. Davis' wife and staff who had worked with him in person all tested negative.

Davis and Gohmert provided contrasting examples of their approach to the pandemic.

Gohmert often walked the Capitol grounds without a face mask, although he noted he increased his use of masks in the days leading up to his positive test, while Davis consistently wore his.

Neither Davis nor Gohmert exhibited noticeable symptoms. Gohmert learned he had the virus because he had to get tested ahead of a planned trip to Texas with President Donald Trump.

Davis said he showed no symptoms other than his elevated temperature. He told CNN he felt fine, although the anchor pointed out that he had a hoarse voice that could be a symptom of the virus.

"I do my best like everybody does to be vigilant," Davis said. "Obviously, we're never perfect. But in the end I found that a protocol of taking my temperature with the same thermometer so you can identify when there are spikes or decreases has really helped."

After Gohmert tested positive for the virus, Davis reportedly advised House Republicans during a conference meeting to be vigilant about taking their temperatures.