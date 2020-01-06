Report: 123 children died in 2019 despite contact with Illinois Department of Children and Family Services

The dense 384-page report made specific recommendations on individual cases and for the agency overall, which should “begin to analyze families in totality and in context, not focusing narrowly on the facts in the most recent hotline report,” according to the report.

A DCFS spokesman didn't immediately return a request for comment Monday.

Paniak noted the case of a 5-year-old suburban Chicago boy, Andrew “A.J.” Freund, who died despite having a long history of contact with the agency. He was found last year beaten to death in a shallow grave not far from the family's Crystal Lake home. His parents have been charged with murder, a federal lawsuit has been filed and two state employees have been fired amid an ongoing internal investigation.

Paniak said investigators “ignored the parents' long history of addiction'' and the cases highlights ”opportunities DCFS missed to strengthen viable families.''

The inspector general concluded there wasn't a single answer to address the agency's issues, but proposed a set of fixes including more training, strong supervision of frontline workers and manageable caseloads.