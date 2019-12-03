Report: Fired Chicago police chief found slumped behind the wheel after hours of drinking with woman who was not his wife

The Chicago Sun-Times reported he was drinking for hours with a female member of his security detail at a downtown restaurant. The Chicago Tribune reported that the inspector general's investigation includes video showing Johnson drinking for hours with a woman at a Chicago Board of Trade building restaurant.

Messages left Tuesday with city and police spokesmen weren't immediately returned.

Johnson was found in his car by officers early Oct. 17. The officers did not conduct any sobriety tests and let their boss drive home. It was unclear if they would be disciplined. The Tribune reports that Johnson partially rolled down the window on his police vehicle, showed his superintendent's badge and drove away.

Johnson, who has not spoken publicly since he was fired, was set to retire at the end of the month after three decades with the Chicago Police Department. Former Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck, who was named as an interim replacement, took over Monday and spent the day meeting with department officials.