5 Republican candidates seek opportunity to challenge longtime U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin in November

Curran told the group that in 2016 the media “all declared Hillary Clinton the president and it didn’t happen. Now they laugh at us that maybe God had a hand in it. That’s because we believe.”

While Curran is firmly behind Trump now, that hasn’t always been the case. In a 2018 radio interview, Curran said, “We as Republicans should look to take him out in some way or form because ultimately, he’s horrible for our brand.”

But outside the Lake County Right to Life Christmas party last December at a Wauconda bar, Curran posted a video to address criticism over his support for the president.

“I have criticized the president in the past and I’m not going to deny that. But by the same token, I am the only one out of all of the candidates in this race who can say they publicly endorsed Trump in 2016,” he said. “I’m all in. I stand with Donald Trump and I’ll defend Donald Trump.”