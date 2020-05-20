Republican state Rep. Darren Bailey removed from House floor after refusing to wear mask

Rep. Jim Durkin, the House GOP leader, called on members to approve and follow the emergency House rule requiring members to wear masks, saying it's important to protect members' families, as well as each other and legislative and convention center staff.

"The bottom line is we have to put them before ourselves," Durkin said before lawmakers approved the rule on a 97-12 vote. Bailey was among the "no" votes.

Lawmakers, whose scheduled adjournment date is May 31, must approve a state budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 that may be one of the more challenging budgets in Illinois history. The pandemic, which has closed non-essential businesses and ordered people to stay at home, has ripped a $7 billion deficit in the current and next year's spending plan.

Pritzker and Democrats who control both houses want plans developed to provide financial relief to families and small businesses decimated by the coronavirus. But that will depend on an undetermined amount of federal aid coming to the state.

The 59-member Senate is meeting in its chamber, but not all at once. Observers will likely see a procession of people in and out with one senator presenting legislation, one speaker to rise in support or opposition of it, and small groups coming in together to vote.