Republicans blast Stratton for tax hike comments

Pritzker has warned that the state needs additional revenue to pay for state services or steep cuts will be necessary to state programs. Stratton made her comment Thursday during a virtual rally held in support of the amendment.

"To adequately address the budget crisis under our current tax system, lawmakers will be forced to consider raising income taxes on all Illinois residents by at least 20% regardless of their level of income," Stratton said.

She said such an increase would drive middle and lower income taxpayers out of the state because they could not afford it.

The income tax rate for individuals is now 4.95 percent. A 20% increase would push the rate to 5.94%.

"Based on yesterday, here's the message in no uncertain words: if you do not pass my tax hike amendment, we will annihilate you with a 20% tax increase when we return to session," Durkin said. "It speaks volumes that this tax amendment is failing and the Democrats are desperate."