Republicans continue to pressure employment security department amid new fraud claims

If anyone receives a debit card or correspondence on the unemployment claims they have not initiated, they are instructed to call IDES immediately at 1-800-814-0513. When prompted, select the English or Spanish language option, then select option 1 for claimants and option, followed by 5 to report identity theft.

But Bryant said callers to that line are experiencing the same issues as other claimants — long delays on the phone lines, which take information through an automated process and schedule a callback for the claimant or person reporting fraud. Often those callbacks don’t happen for several days, according to reports.

Multiple readers reached out to Capitol News Illinois reporting delays when they tried to call to rectify fraud or file claims. Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, said his mother-in-law, who recently passed away, received a fraudulent debit card in her name on the day of her funeral.

“So as instructed, like every other Illinois citizen, I called the Illinois Department of Employment Security,” he said. “That was July 13, 2020 — 11 days ago. I'm still waiting for a call back. I left a message; I left information. I have not heard from the Illinois Department of Employment Security.”

State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, called for hearings as well.