Republicans continue to pressure employment security department amid new fraud claims

SPRINGFIELD — Republicans on Friday continued to pressure the Illinois Department of Employment Security to resolve issues stemming from record unemployment claims.

Five months after Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued his first stay-at-home order in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus, unemployment rates in Illinois remain historically high at 14.6% in June, leading to widely reported delays in the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s handling of unemployment claims.

Pritzker has long maintained the state is doing all it can to increase call center capacity, and has said state government’s diminished investment in state agencies caused understaffing at the department to begin with, and finding new specialized call center employees often requires several months of training mandated by the federal government.

In light of news that many Illinoisans were experiencing fraud under the federal government’s new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, Illinois House Republicans — joined by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville — made another call to the governor to fix the issues facing the department.