Republicans in 13th Congressional District face off in Springfield forum

SPRINGFIELD — For the first time, all four candidates vying for the Republican nomination in the 13th Congressional District gathered Wednesday, exchanging ideas on how to address issues ranging from sky-high inflation to a myriad of crises on the world stage.

The forum, hosted on campus by the University of Illinois Springfield's college Republicans chapter, offered local GOP primary voters their first glimpse at the candidates, who agreed on most of the substantive issues but sought to portray themselves, whether due to experience or temperament, as the best choice for the party in the general election.

The candidates included Regan Deering, the president of the board of directors at the Northeast Community Fund in Decatur; Matt Hausman, an aerospace engineer from Pesotum; Terry Martin, the executive director of Illinois Channel, a C-SPAN-style network that covers Illinois government; and Jesse Reising, a former federal prosecutor from Decatur.

Leaning into the Republican base they are seeking support from, Deering and Reising often invoked buzz words such as the "political class" and "radical left" and "progressive elites."

Deering leaned into her experience as an educator and a mom, touting her activism against Gov. J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 mask mandate in schools last year. She said she would fight against "culture wars" in schools and for parental rights.

"We need someone like me that's a common sense conservative with real world experience representing our district and working for success for all," she said.

Reising touted his family's 200-year roots in Macon County. He said that "over the past 40 years, the establishment politicians have been failing communities like ours." Reising, a standout football start at Eisenhower High School, went on to play at Yale University.

"After I overcame the culture shock of the progressive elites there who don't share our common sense American values, I came to realize that if a guy like me could end up in an Ivy League university, then America truly is the land of opportunity," Reising said. "So I wanted to get back in the most meaningful way that I could."

Martin, a journalist-turned-politician who covered Congress and Illinois state government, said he could no longer sit on the sidelines.

"What I couldn't do is stay neutral because I was becoming just so utterly frustrated at the upside down world we live in," Martin said. "We're told to wear masks and yet we can have the border open."

Hausman, on the other hand, said he would seek to "bring people together and solve problems," often saying he would seek to work with Democrats to find compromise despite his conservative views.

"I've seen how broken our politics are — the divisiveness, the negativity and self-serving politicians using fear and outrage to win elections instead of helping people," Hausman said.

"My demeanor is somebody who wants to bring people together," he said. "I'm not a hyper-partisan person who will turn people away because to win in a Democrat plus 10 district, we need to bring people together and get all the votes we can."

That will certainly be the challenge for whoever the nominee is as the district, which stretches narrowly from East St. Louis to Champaign, picking up the urban cores of Springfield and Decatur in between, appears to favor Democrats.

However, Republicans feel the seat can be put in play if there is a strong enough wave election in November. It could be shaping up that way between Biden's low job approval numbers and levels of inflation not seen since 1981.

All the candidates expressed a belief that significant levels of COVID-era federal stimulus overheated the economy, thus exacerbating inflationary pressures already existing due to supply chain issues and the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War.

They placed the blame at the feet of Biden, though several trillion dollars in stimulus funds were also paid out during Donald Trump's presidency.

The candidates varied in their demeanor on immigration, with some echoing Trump's call for a border wall while others called for a more nuanced approach.

"We don't have a country if we don't have a wall," Deering said. "And that wide open border is bringing problems right here to our own communities."

"We don't have a nation if we don't have the sovereignty that is protected by our borders," Reising added. "So prioritizing the security of our borders, as a former federal criminal prosecutor, is absolutely something I would do because I know how important the rule of law is."

Martin said he would reinstate the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" policy for the processing of asylum cases.

"It's a difference between saying you're going to have a party and you invite people, or you just open the door and the neighborhood walks in willy-nilly," Martin said.

Hausman made the affirmative case for legal immigration along with beefed up border security.

"Now, we are a nation of immigrants, but we're also a nation of laws," Hausman said. "And so we need to make sure our laws promote legal immigration and that we're a welcoming country to immigrants."

On foreign policy, the candidates generally shared a belief that Biden has made the United States weaker on the world stage.

Reising said that the administration's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan may have emboldened Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine and may lead to China testing the waters with Taiwan.

Martin agreed, saying that China's rise "threaten(s) the safety of the world."

Deering explicitly called for a return to Trump Era foreign policy doctrine.

"We need to put America first and we need to take a look at ways that we can engage with not only our allies but our enemies around the globe," she said.

Hausman said that the country has "to go into diplomacy from a position of strength," but most be careful about getting entangled into affairs.

"We have to be careful about those entanglements," Hausman said. "We don't want to get into a situation where we caused World War III in Europe, and we don't want to get into another entanglement in the Middle East where we're stuck for 20 years."

Speaking on a college campus, the candidates generally expressed an unwillingness to support federal student loan forgiveness to address the student debt crisis.

All said that there should be less of a focus on expensive, four-year degrees and instead more encouragement of "blue collar" trades and other programs that will funnel students into good-paying careers without saddling them with unsustainable debt.

The forum, which lasted about one hour, was attended by about 50 people, a mix of students, local Republican officials and general community members.

There was very little back-and-forth between the candidates, with Hausman even acknowledging that "we're pretty much all very similar on a lot of our policies."

But the rhetoric was different, with Hausman taking a conciliatory approach while the other candidates appealed more directly to conservative voters with various culture war arguments.

Martin called for the "need to rebuild our civic infrastructure."

"We shouldn't be teaching kids that America was based on racism," Martin said. "That is a lie. We shouldn't be teaching kids about sexual education when they're in kindergarten, we should leave that until the fourth grade or beyond."

"We can't sit by and let global elites and out of touch politicians from both coasts, try and direct what's happening right here in our own backyards and in central Illinois," Deering said.

"If we don't immediately change the course that our country is on, we won't recognize it in just a few years," Reising said.

The primary election is June 28, with the winner moving on to face to top vote-getter in the Democratic primary. Seeking the Democratic nomination are Nikki Budzinski of Springfield, David Palmer of Champaign and Ellis Everett Taylor of Decatur whose candidacy is being challenged.

