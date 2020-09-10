Republicans outline charge against Madigan, seek witnesses and documents

Tracking the news

WHAT HAPPENED: The top Republican in the Illinois House filed a breach of public trust charge Thursday against Democratic Speaker Michael Madigan.

THE BACKGROUND: A special committee is investigating Madigan's alleged role in a decade-long bribery scheme at the state Capitol. Republicans asked the committee to probe Madigan's activities in the scheme centered on ComEd.

WHAT'S NEXT: If the committee finds grounds for the charge, a second committee is chosen to conduct a hearing on potential discipline, which could include reprimand, censure or expulsion.