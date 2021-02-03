Rose to serve as ranking Republican on Senate's new Appropriations Committee

SPRINGFIELD — State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, will serve as the ranking Republican on the unified Appropriations Committee.

“We have a responsibility to make sure our state funds critical services, while remaining efficient to the taxpayers who are paying for it all," said Rose in a statement. "My job is to make sure our state is prioritizing its resources on the right things while avoiding wasteful programs and spending.

The Senate in previous General Assemblies has had two primary Appropriations committees, which are now combined into one with "numerous" sub-committees created to help with individual parts of the budget, according to a statement.

Rose will oversee the caucus's efforts on the subcommittees and has been appointed to the committees of Labor, Higher Education, Licensed Activities, Transportation and Insurance.

