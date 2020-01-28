Sandoval pleads guilty to bribery and tax fraud

“It galls me to know, but because we’ve established such a great relationship, um, ’cause you know I’ll go balls to the walls for anything you ask me. ... It’s hard for me to swallow how (people) make so much off of you. Right? And I gotta do the work,” Sandoval is quoted in the document as saying.

The plea agreement also suggests Sandoval is suspected of corrupt activities that go beyond his relationship with the red light camera company, and that other public officials were involved.

It states that he “also engaged in corrupt activities with other public officials and accepted money from other people in return for using his position as an Illinois state senator to attempt to benefit those people and their business interests. In total, (he) accepted over $250,000 in bribes as part of criminal activity that involved more than five participants.”

On the charge of tax fraud, the plea agreement states that for tax year 2017, Sandoval reported total income of $125,905 when in fact he had income that year of “at least $259,255,” including more than $10,000 he received in bribes.

Sandoval, 56, of Chicago, resigned his 11th Senate District seat effective Jan. 1. He has since been succeeded by former Rep. Celina Villanueva, also of Chicago.