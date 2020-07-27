Sangamon County coroner tested positive for COVID-19; has returned to work

"Going through contact tracing with the health department, I knew about it but never experienced it before," Allmon said.

Monday was Allmon's first day back at the county building since July 7.

Allmon said it's difficult to discuss his personal health situation, but some people encouraged him to share the information and turn it into a teachable moment.

"I would like to continue to stress the importance of social distancing, using universal precautions and wearing a mask when it is appropriate," Allmon said in an earlier email. "We must all do our part in the community to not only protect those at high risk, but also to keep the virus load from effecting our school systems, economy and our businesses."

Whalen said the three Lincoln Land employees all work on the main campus. Due to privacy concerns, Whalen couldn't identify what areas they work in.

None would have come into contact with students, she added.

"These appear to be isolated cases," Whalen said. "We have taken extra steps to clean and sanitize identified work areas."

The college is working with the county health department and following appropriate guidelines, Whalen said.