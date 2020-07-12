Schoenburg: LaHood messages tout great times in Illinois, thanks to President Trump

"The program was designed to ensure essential employees and front line workers, including restaurant employees nationwide, were able to keep their jobs and get a paycheck during this pandemic. That's exactly what the program is doing, and that's why Congress passed the program virtually unanimously."

Davis' opponent in the 13th Congressional District, Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan of Springfield, criticized Davis for what she called a lack of transparency, pointing to votes including Davis' vote against a bill to form a House committee to oversee coronavirus relief spending and retrieve money taken by large corporations.

"We deserve to know who is benefiting from our hard-earned dollars and we need strong oversight to ensure the loans are getting to the small businesses for which they were intended and which need assistance," she said.

"Londrigan is inventing an issue simply to score political points," responded Davis spokesman Aaron DeGroot. "She's claiming a lack of transparency over data that is publicly available." He also noted that the program passed almost unanimously.

Meanwhile, Londrigan's campaign manager, Jacob Plotnick, said that in the quarter that ended June 20, she raised more than $800,000, with more than 80% of the money coming from individuals. She has just under $2.25 million in the bank, he said.