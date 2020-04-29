Second GOP state representative files lawsuit challenging Pritzker’s stay-at-home-order

Pritzker has maintained he is using powers granted to him through the state’s Emergency Management Agency Act.

“Pritzker has perverted the emergency provisions of the (management act) in an effort to rip the sacred responsibility of the health and lives of the people away from where the legislature placed it, being local control of county health departments of the IDPH, and in doing so he took complete control of the free movement of every citizen within the State of Illinois, which for all intents and purposes has created a police state,” the suit said.

“Even if well intentioned by Pritzker, his actions as governor have left every citizen of this state completely devoid of any procedural due process rights to protect their liberty afforded them by the United States and Illinois Constitutions, and further guaranteed them by the legislature under IDPH’s own administrative rules,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuits filed by the Republican state lawmakers are part of growing opposition to the continuing statewide stay-at-home order. Protesters over the past two weekends at the state Capitol in Springfield have urged that the state’s economy to be reopened, and other Republican lawmakers have pushed for regional reopening plans. More protests are planned for Friday in Chicago and Springfield.