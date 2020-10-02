Secure drop boxes, extra sorting machines and a decade of experience: Here’s why Illinois election officials say voting by mail is safe

President Donald Trump for months has been making unsubstantiated statements about the potential for “massive fraud” as millions of Americans are expected to cast their ballots by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

But the president’s frequent claims don’t jibe with reality in Illinois, which for a decade has allowed any voter to request a mail-in ballot without having to explain why they can’t show up to the polls on Election Day. The percentage of ballots cast by mail has been on the rise since 2010 without any widespread problems, election officials say.

As of Friday morning, nearly 2 million Illinois voters had applied to vote by mail, according to the State Board of Elections. That’s roughly a quarter of all active registered voters in the state and more than the combined number of those who cast votes by mail in all general elections since 2010.

The numbers were likely boosted by new state law in effect just for the Nov. 3 balloting that automatically sent applications to millions of voters and allowed the use of secure drop boxes to collect completed ballots.