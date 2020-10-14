Sen. Dick Durbin asks Supreme Court nominee Barrett if she places restoring gun rights to felons above restoring voting rights

He then questioned whether Barrett’s reasoning to disqualify only violent felons from gun ownership and not all felons wasn’t “opening up more opportunities for people to buy firearms.”

But Barrett said if the “gang members and thugs buying guns in Indiana and taking them across the border” to Illinois "had felony convictions for doing the kinds of things that members of gangs and thugs do, nothing in (the court’s ruling in the Wisconsin case) says that the government can’t deprive them of firearms, and nothing says in my opinion that the government can’t deprive (someone convicted of a nonviolent felony) of having firearms.

“They simply had to make a showing of dangerousness before they did so, and nothing in the opinion opines at all on the legality of background checks, and gun licensing. Those are all separate issues,” she said.

Durbin noted Barrett considered herself as an “originalist” who defines the Constitution from the time in which it was written.

“I’m going to take you back in history for a moment and note that when that Second Amendment was written, and you did the analysis of it, we were talking about the likelihood that a person could purchase a muzzle-loading musket,” Durbin said.