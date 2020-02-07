Sen. Duckworth not in support of Pelosi ripping up Trump's State of the Union speech

"As information comes out, it's going to become more and more clear. My colleagues who voted not to even allow the evidence are going to regret those votes."

When asked about an update on the status of high-speed passenger rail finally coming to the Quad Cities, Duckworth said the hold-up lies with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky.

The U.S. Department of Transportation granted another extension in November for $177 million in federal funding through 2024. The project requires construction of connecting rails before it can be completed.

"This is part of the work that I'm doing," Duckworth said. "We could actually get money for an infrastructure package at the federal level if the Trump Administration would come forward with some sort of plan, but they have not. There is bipartisan support here in the Senate."

Duckworth referenced a $760 billion infrastructure plan introduced by the House Jan. 29 that includes airports and high-speed passenger rail projects.

"At this point, unless Sen. McConnell is willing to let us vote on new pieces of legislation to move out of committee, nothing is going to happen. It's already been negotiated and there is bipartisan support. We just need the White House and Mitch McConnell to come to an agreement on when we can vote on some of these bipartisan efforts."

