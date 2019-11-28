Sen. Martin Sandoval, D-Chicago, resigns amid federal corruption investigation

State Sen. Martin Sandoval, the Chicago Democrat whose statehouse offices were raided by federal agents in September, is resigning his legislative seat effective with the new year, State Board of Elections officials said Wednesday.

Sandoval, in his 16th year as a state lawmaker, had previously resigned his chairmanship of the powerful Senate Transportation Committee. He has been a member of the leadership team of Senate President John Cullerton, who is retiring in January.

“It is with a heavy heart, I, Martin A. Sandoval, do hereby resign the office of state senator” effective Jan. 1 at 12:01 p.m., Sandoval, who has not responded to requests for comments since the raids, said in a letter to the office of the secretary of the Illinois Senate.

“Respect for my constituents and the Senate convinced me that this action is necessary in order to proceed without distraction to the important work that needs to be accomplished for working families throughout the state of Illinois in the future,” Sandoval wrote.