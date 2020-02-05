Senate deals Pritzker first veto override

SPRINGFIELD – Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker was dealt his first veto override Wednesday when the state Senate voted overwhelmingly to pass a bill that retroactively extends a sales tax exemption for aircraft parts and equipment.

House Bill 3902 passed the General Assembly during the 2019 fall veto session. It reinstates a tax break that was in place starting in 2010, but which was allowed to expire in 2015 without state tax officials or other public bodies taking note.

From 2015 through last year, many manufacturers in Illinois continued selling their products without collecting the tax, resulting in an estimated $50 million in unpaid taxes owed to the state, according to one aviation industry estimate.

The bill reinstates that tax break through Dec. 31, 2024. It also provides that the tax exemption applies “continuously” from Jan. 1, 2010, through 2024, including the years during which it had actually lapsed. It does not, however, allow any manufacturer who charged the tax during that time to claim a tax credit or refund.

The tax exemption applies to the sale of “materials, parts, equipment, components, and furnishings incorporated into or upon an aircraft as part of the modification, refurbishment, completion, replacement, repair, or maintenance of the aircraft.”