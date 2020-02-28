SENATE RECAP: Bill would require Illinois Department of Corrections to appoint liaison for prison visitors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A bill removing an obstacle for women pursuing elected office in Illinois — child care costs — overwhelmingly passed the Senate on Thursday.

When she was travelling across the state with a commission investigating anti-harassment and equity solutions, Grayslake Democratic Sen. Melinda Bush said she learned women often do not campaign for government positions because of associated costs such as the expense of day care and baby sitters.

Her legislation allows for candidates, officeholders, campaign staffers or volunteers to use political committee money for such costs “whether the need for child care predated the campaign or term of office,” according to the measure.

Bush added it clarifies existing laws.

Senators approved Senate Bill 33 on a vote of 46-0. Sen. Julie Morrison, a Democrat from Lake Forest, voted present. Its House sponsor is Democratic Rep. Carol Ammons, of Urbana.

Other bills passed by the Senate Thursday and advanced to the House

Senate Bill 2303 adds recreational off-highway vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, watercrafts and aircrafts to the list of designated police vehicles. Carried by Sen. Dale Fowler, a Republican from Harrisburg, it was approved by a vote of 54-0.