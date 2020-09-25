Senate Republicans propose ethics changes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Senate Republicans have entered the ethics debate with a package of bills they say is focused on cleaning up the General Assembly.

They've introduced seven bills that they said enhance the ability to enforce ethics laws already on the books and force greater accountability from legislators.

"To continue to drag our feet on the issue of ethical conduct is an insult to the people of Illinois," said Sen. John Curran of Downers Grove.

Curran said three bills would enhance the ability to investigate allegations of wrongdoing by lawmakers. They include:

-- Senate Bill 4012, which would allow the attorney general's office to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate and prosecute bribery and misconduct by lawmakers.

-- Senate Bill 4013, which would provide state's attorneys with wiretap authority.

-- Senate Bill 4014, which would give the Legislative Inspector General authority to investigate lawmakers without first getting permission from the Legislative Ethics Commission comprised by lawmakers. The bill would make the commission all members of the public rather than the General Assembly.