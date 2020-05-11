Senior staffer in Pritzker’s office tests positive for COVID-19

In a news release, the governor’s office said staff members have followed safety protocols from the Illinois Department of Public Health, including daily temperature checks, wearing face coverings, and practicing social distancing and strict hygiene procedures.

The news of an infection within the governor’s office came just days after reports that two people in the White House – a spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence and a valet for President Donald Trump – had also tested positive.

Those developments have prompted questions about how any workplace can be made safe in the current environment, even as some businesses, churches and legislative Republicans have been pushing Pritzker to reopen the state sooner.

Last week, Pritzker outlined a five-phase plan for gradually reopening the state on a region-by-region basis, only if they meet certain benchmarks for infection rates and hospitalization usage over a 28-day period. He said Monday that he is not yet ready to relax those standards.

“People who open their businesses at this time, knowing that mitigations are just now beginning to help us bend the curve down – we’ve flattened it, but the goal here is to bend the curve down, ultimately – that by opening early, they’re putting people at risk,” he said.