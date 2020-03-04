Simon Poll: Illinois voters support graduated income tax by 2-to-1 margin

Voters favored the question three-to-one, with 64% saying they are in favor. Downstate, 58% of voters said they favored redistricting reform. Redistricting is supported by 68% of Democrats, 60% of Republicans and 61% of Independents.

Redistricting reform had been the subject of two unsuccessful petition drives statewide.

On lobbying reform, 85% of voters polled said they supported a "revolving door" proposal that would force lawmakers "to wait and least one year after leaving office before accepting jobs with firms that lobby their state legislatures," according to the release. Support did not vary much across demographic and geographic categories, the release states. Six in 10 respondents said they supported a ban on state legislators being paid for lobbying local governments.

On pension reform, 51% said they supported a constitutional amendment that would allow a reduction in retirement benefits earned in the future by state worked, the release states. Republicans favored it more strongly, with 61% saying they agreed; meanwhile, 48% of Democrats said they were in favor and 47% of Independents agreed.

The margin of error for the sample is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, the institute said in the release. The sample was 56% male and 44% female. Interviewers asked to speak to the youngest registered voter at home at the time of the call; cellphone interviews accounted for 60% of the sample. A Spanish language version was made available. The institute says the poll was paid for from its endowment, and tax dollars were not used.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0