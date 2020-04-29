Small business relief, jobless checks among topics answered by Davis, Brady

"This has been one that ... we have been dealing with in my district — the unemployment side of things and frustration over the system," said Brady. "To go specifically to the re-certification situation ... we have been experiencing that the individuals have been able to get in better. My suggestion would be obviously to keep trying ... plus the end of the week seems to be better for whatever reason on the re-certification side of things."

Others said they had not received their federal stimulus checks, which could be as much $1,200 per person, depending on income levels. The checks are part of a $2 trillion economic stimulus package to help those impacted by COVID-19.

Davis said $81 million in stimulus checks have already been sent out.

"If you have direct deposit that should show up in your account. If you don't have direct deposit on file then it is probably going to take a little bit longer," said Davis.

Davis, along with U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, both Democrats, have been named to President Donald Trump's Opening Up America Again congressional group.