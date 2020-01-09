Some Illinois legislators think more fed rules are needed for e-cigarettes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Morrison’s bill is similar to one introduced by Rep. Deb Conroy, a Democrat from Villa Park. Sen. Jim Oberweis, a Republican from Sugar Grove, and Rep. Grant Wehrli, a Republican from Naperville, both proposed measures that would allow the sale of menthol, mint and tobacco flavors.

All three did not return requests for an interview.

Legislative efforts to regulate flavored electronic smoking devices during the fall veto session were unsuccessful, Morrison said, due to the “short period of time” the General Assembly had to consider the initiative. She added attempts were further slowed because “big tobacco is a huge interest.”

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “top priority is the health and safety of our young people, that’s why he supports banning flavored vaping products that entice our youth,” a spokesperson said in an email, though she did not say definitively if he agrees further state action is necessary.

The federal administration’s policy “should have a minimal impact” on vape shops, according to its memo. Vasconcellos, who owns several such stores, said her “knee-jerk” reaction is small business owners will not shutter as they “likely” would if a more restrictive state law is passed. At least 85 percent of the products Illinois shops sell, she estimated, are flavored.