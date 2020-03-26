Some report lengthy delays on coronavirus test results in Illinois: More than a week later, ‘I still have nothing’

After spiking a fever and suffering an intense cough, Stuart Nissenbaum said he was tested for the coronavirus at a local drive-thru screening site on March 18.

Yet over a week later, the 28-year-old from the Chicago suburb of Long Grove said he’s still waiting for test results.

“I still have nothing,” said Nissenbaum, who has quarantined himself in his bedroom to avoid the possibility of infecting his older parents, who live in the same home. “I have literally been locked in one room of my house, not knowing if I have it, so I don’t give it to them.”

Nissenbaum is one of several Chicago-area patients who described lengthy waits -- sometimes eight days or longer -- to learn if they’ve contracted the highly contagious new virus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not immediately return requests for comment. But some medical experts conjecture that labs nationwide are overwhelmed by a recent surge in COVID-19 testing.

"Labs, people on the front line, are in great stress right now,” said Dr. Robert Gallo, co-founder and director of the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. “They are way over their head.”