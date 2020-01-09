Source: Federal authorities ask Speaker Michael Madigan confidant to cooperate in probe

The Tribune first reported last summer that the FBI had raided McClain’s Quincy home in May. Last month, the Tribune first reported that authorities secretly recorded McClain’s phone conversations. It’s unclear if the famously cautious Madigan is on any of the recordings or how long authorities were listening in on McClain’s calls.

In addition, Madigan’s name was one of many that popped up on a subpoena and search warrant executed by the FBI in May at the City Club of Chicago, sources have told the Tribune.

McClain also was deeply involved with Madigan’s political operation, including campaign fundraising for House Democrats ahead of the November 2018 elections. In an email to a group of key fundraisers he called the “Most Trusted of the Trusted,” McClain referred to the speaker as “Himself.”

One person interviewed by authorities said that besides McClain, officials asked about Madigan’s dealings with Anne Pramaggiore, the Exelon Utilities CEO who quit abruptly in October and is a focus of the investigation. That person also said officials wanted to know if Madigan ever asked about the stance of lawmakers on ComEd legislation, but the person could not remember Madigan ever raising that issue.