Springfield mayor signs order toughening stay at home enforcement

Springfield residents not in compliance with the state's stay-at-home order could soon be slapped with a fine of up to $500.

The potential penalty is the result of an emergency order signed by Mayor Jim Langfelder on Wednesday that seeks to beef up the city's enforcement of the state order, which prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people and calls for at least six feet of social distancing when out in public.

Specifically, Langfelder's order authorizes Springfield police officers to issue an ordinance violation that carry fines of up to $500. It gives local law enforcement an option beyond arresting people on criminal charges, which is allowed under the state order but considered as a last resort.

"I'm sure (it's) going to be more of a ticket situation if they're repeat offenders, so to speak," Langfelder said. "But it really depends on the interaction. It's up to the police officer's discretion, but this does give them another level of enforcement that they previously did not have."

The order had been hinted at by Langfelder at Tuesday night's city council meeting. There, several aldermen expressed serious concern with the lack of compliance among some city residents.