Springfield restaurateur Mike Coffey appointed to 95th House District seat

SPRINGFIELD — Mike Coffey, a prominent Springfield restaurateur, was chosen Thursday by local Republican officials to fill the 95th House District seat vacated by former state Rep. Tim Butler.

The district covers parts of Sangamon, Christian and Macon counties. Soon after being elected to a two-year term in November, Butler announced his intention to resign from the Illinois House to become president of the Illinois Railroad Association. Butler’s resignation took effect Dec. 31.

Menard County Republican Party chair Jason Huffman was selected to fill the remainder of Butler’s current term, which ends Jan. 11.

Coffey will be sworn in that day for the full two-year term in the new district, which is significantly different than the one Butler previously represented due to once-a-decade redistricting.

Fourteen candidates applied for the appointment. A full list was not released.

“One of the things that differentiates me from some of the other candidates were that I’ve got friends across the aisle and I’ve got them statewide, not just locally,” Coffey told Herald & Review upon receiving the appointment. “I’ve got good personal relationships with a lot of legislators and I think that will help deliver things for the 95th district.”

Coffey is well-known in Springfield political circles. His family owns Saputo’s, a downtown Springfield restaurant that’s a popular hangout for lawmakers and lobbyists. He also owns Papa Frank’s restaurant on the city’s west side.

He has been the chairman of the Springfield Metropolitan Exposition and Auditorium Authority (SMEAA), which governs the Bank of Springfield Center, since 2005. He ran for mayor of Springfield in 2011, coming in a distant third place.

He was interested in running for the state House in 2018, but opted against it when the local party backed another candidate.

But Republicans decided it's now Coffey’s time — the selection committee, composed of the district’s three county party chairs, unanimously appointed him.

Sangamon County Republican Party chair Dianne Barghouti Hardwick alone had the weighted vote to appoint since more than 90% of Butler’s votes in 2022 came from the county. Sangamon County Republican officials met last week, interviewed candidates and then took an advisory vote, which Coffey won.

“Decatur, Macon County, we have a small percentage of the voting population. But (Rep. Butler) still paid attention to us over in Macon County and there’s no doubt in my mind that Mike will do the same for us and represent the people of Macon County just as he would the rest of the district,” said Macon County Republican Party chair Bruce Pillsbury. “We look forward to having him represent us and think he’ll do a wonderful job.”

Coffey brushed aside concerns that his restaurants, often frequented by statehouse types, could present a conflict of interest.

“I’m always amazed that people think that the restaurant business is a conflict of interest,” said Coffey. “You’ve got legislators that are farmers, that sell insurance, sell real estate, that are lawyers and all that and some people think that selling Diet Cokes and lasagna is going to be a conflict of interest.”

Coffey expressed that his restaurant business allows him to interact with constituents.

“We were looking for someone who would definitely do constituent relationships, someone who could help with fundraising,” Barghouti Hardwick said. “The Republican state representatives are in a superminority at the moment, which means that there is more burden on all of them that are elected to raise funds… and someone who could work with both our Republican Caucus and reach across the aisle.”

Coffey has said that moving into the legislative session that he is “pro-Second Amendment and pro-life with exceptions,” such as in cases of rape, incest and life of the mother.

