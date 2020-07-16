State Democrats back Duckworth for vice president

Duckworth, who has prosthetic legs, tweeted in response: "Does (Tucker Carlson) want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?"

President Trump also tweeted out video of Carlson discussing Duckworth.

Duckworth penned an op-ed in the New York Times on July 9 titled "Tucker Carlson Doesn't Know What Patriotism Is."

"Setting aside the fact that the right wing's right to lie about me is one of the rights I fought to defend, let me be clear: I don't want George Washington's statue to be pulled down any more than I want the Purple Heart that he established to be ripped off my chest," she wrote. "I never did."

Bill Houlihan of Springfield, director of Durbin's office and a member of the state central committee, proposed the endorsement after Durbin spoke, and the endorsement was approved by voice vote.

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, was among central committee members attending the meeting. She noted later that she is a member of the Congressional Black Caucus. Three members of that group are also under consideration by Biden, and she is friends with Duckworth.

"I support what the party just did," Kelly said. She has not personally endorsed anyone for the job.