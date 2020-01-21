State election officials confirm as many as 16 who identified as not being U.S. citizens voted in 2018-19

State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich said in an email that of the 574 people who checked “no” on the driver’s license application citizenship question, 545 became registered anyway — a small fraction of the more than 7.9 million registered voters in Illinois.

White’s office said all of those individuals were lawfully present in the United States. The issue did not involve any undocumented immigrants applying for a temporary visitor driver’s license.

Since they became registered, Dietrich said, 19 ballots have been cast by 16 individual voters who were improperly registered: 10 in the 2018 general election; one in the 2019 consolidated primary; and eight in the 2019 consolidated general election. Those votes occurred in Champaign, Christian, Cook, DuPage, Lee, Macon and Peoria counties and the city of Chicago. One improperly-registered voter in Chicago cast ballots in all three elections.

He added that it was not certain all 16 actually were non-citizens. “They may have checked that box in error,” he said in an email.

It was not immediately clear whether any of the races or ballot issues they voted in were close enough for their votes to have changed the outcome.