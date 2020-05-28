State files emergency rules for long-term care facilities

That’s good news as the state readies to enter the third phase of the governor’s Restore Illinois reopening plan Friday which will allow for more businesses to open.

Several activities will reopen under specific guidance from the state, including outdoor dining, outdoor recreation, manufacturing, retail, personal care services and offices. Those guidelines are available at Illinois.gov/businessguidelines, and they include provisions for youth sports, Pritzker said.

He also noted horse racing will return to Illinois tracks under the next phase.

“The Department of Agriculture has worked with the IDPH, with the Illinois Racing Board and the industry leaders to develop guidelines for racing, allowing those whose livelihoods depend on these races to get back to work, and allowing spectators to work from home and place wagers online and over the phone,” he said.

As the state enters the next phase, which allows gatherings of up to 10 people, the same metrics will be used to see if each of the four regions in the Restore Illinois plan can enter phase 4 after 28 days. Those metrics include 14 percent hospital surge capacity, a decrease or steadiness in hospitalization rate for 28 days and a positivity rate of 20 percent or less for those tested over a 14-day period.