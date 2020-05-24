State health officials report 2,508 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

×
SPRINGFIELD — A total of 2,508 new cases of coronavirus disease were reported Saturday
by the state health department.
The following 67 additional deaths also were reported:
Coles County – 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s Cook County – 1 female 20s, 2 males 30s, 1 female 50s, 5 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 9 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 11 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 3 males 90s DuPage County – 1 female 60s Macon County – 1 male 60s Madison County – 1 unknown 80s McLean County – 1 male 80s St. Clair County - 1 female 80s Winnebago County – 1 female 90s
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 110,304 cases, including 4,856 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. Laboratories over the past day had reported 25,674 specimens for a total of 747,921, the department said Sunday. The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate, May 15-21 is 12%.
PHOTOS: Social distancing and face masks in the Illinois Capitol
Rep. Darren Bailey
Illinois state Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, wears a face mask as he confers with a staff member at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield during the spring legislative session Thursday, May 21. Bailey was removed from the floor Wednesday for not complying with House rules that required face coverings.
TED SCHURTER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
House of Representatives
The Illinois House of Representatives conducts their spring legislative session Thursday, May 21, at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.
TED SCHURTER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Rep. Tim Butler
Illinois state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, confers with colleagues at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, where the Illinois House of Representatives conducted its spring session Thursday, May 21, 2020.
TED SCHURTER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Reps. Jim Durkin and Mike Madigan
Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, left, talks with Illinois Speaker of the House Mike Madigan, D-Chicago, on Thursday. The conversation took place after Durkin asked why one of his members was denied recognition Wednesday and wasn't given an answer during the spring legislative session.
TED SCHURTER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Rep. Jim Durkin
Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, asks on Thursday why one of his members was denied recognition the day before.
TED SCHURTER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Mike Madigan
Illinois Speaker of the House Mike Madigan, D-Chicago, confers with his chief of staff Jessica Basham during the spring legislative session Thursday, May 21, 2020. The Illinois House of Representatives is conducting their spring session at the Bank of Springfield Center.
TED SCHURTER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Rep. Kelly Burke
Illinois state Rep. Kelly Burke, D-Evergreen Park, answers questions about vote-by-mail legislation during the spring legislative session Thursday, May 21, at the Bank of Springfield Center.
TED SCHURTER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Rep. Kelly Burke
Illinois state Rep. Kelly Burke, D-Evergreen Park, answers questions about vote-by-mail legislation during the spring legislative session Thursday, May 21, at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.
TED SCHURTER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Speaker Mike Madigan
Illinois Speaker of the House Mike Madigan, D-Chicago, walks toward the podium on an elevated platform at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.
TED SCHURTER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
The Illinois House of Representatives conducts their spring legislative session Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.
TED SCHURTER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Senate
Senators and staff maintain social distancing on the floor of the Illinois Senate during session at the Illinois State Capitol on Thursday, May 21.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Sen. Jim Oberweis
Illinois state Sen. Jim Oberweis, R-Sugar Grove, wears a face shield while on the floor of the Illinois Senate during session at the Illinois State Capitol, Thursday, May 21.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Sen. Jim Oberweis
Illinois State Sen. Jim Oberweis, R-Sugar Grove, wears a full face shield while on the floor of the Illinois Senate during session at the Illinois State Capitol, Thursday, May 21, in Springfield.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Sen. Emil Jones
Illinois State Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, waits for his turn to speak on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois State Capitol on Thursday, May 21.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Senate President Don Harmon
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, talks with Illinois State Sen. Heather Steans, D-Chicago, on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois State Capitol on Thursday, May 21.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Sen. Kimberly Lightford
Illinois Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, leads the Illinois Senate as they gavel in for for session at the Illinois State Capitol on Thursday, May 21.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Sen. Antonio Munoz
Illinois State Sen. Antonio Munoz, D-Chicago, stands alone on the floor of the Illinois Senate to begin executive appointments in which senators will enter the chamber in groups to vote during session at the Illinois State Capitol on Thursday, May 21.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Sen. Dale Righter
Illinois State Sen. Dale Righter, R-Mattoon, takes a break at his desk in-between an executive committee and the Illinois Senate coming back into session at the Illinois State Capitol on Thursday, May 21.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Sen. Bill Brady
Illinois Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, speaks with Illinois State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, on the floor of the Illinois Senate during session at the Illinois State Capitol on Thursday, May 21.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Sen. Heather Steans
Illinois State Sen. Heather Steans, D-Chicago, enters the floor of the Illinois Senate during session at the Illinois State Capitol ON Thursday, May 21.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Rep. Ryan Spain
Illinois state Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, asks questions about vote-by-mail legislation during the spring legislative session Thursday, May 21.
TED SCHURTER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Sen. Jim Oberweis
Illinois State Sen. Jim Oberweis, R-Sugar Grove, wears a full face shield while on the floor of the Illinois Senate during session at the Illinois State Capitol on Thursday, May 21.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker answers questions during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic held in his office at the Illinois State Capitol on Thursday, May 21.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Dr. Ngozi Ezike
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, delivers the latest numbers for the COVID-19 pandemic at the Illinois State Capitol on Thursday, May 21.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker removes his face mask, made of a fabric with baseballs printed on it, to deliver his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic held in his office at the Illinois State Capitol on Thursday, May 21.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Gov. J.B. Pritzker wears a face mask made of a fabric with baseballs printed on it during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic held in his office at the Illinois State Capitol on Thursday, May 21.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Gov. J.B. Pritzker answers questions during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic held in his office at the Illinois State Capitol on Thursday, May 21.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Gov. J.B. Pritzker answers questions during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic held in his office at the Illinois State Capitol on Thursday, May 21.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
