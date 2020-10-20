State House candidates call for ethics reforms

SPRINGFIELD — The two candidates bidding to represent the 102nd state House District in Springfield both advocate for ethics reforms in state government. But that's where the similarities end.
State Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, 59, who has gained attention for a long-shot bid to split off Chicago into its own state, is defending his seat from Democrat Mitchell Esslinger.
Currently serving as committeeman of the Democratic Party of Shelby County, Esslinger is looking to make change in Springfield on the platform of health care and ethics reform.
"When it comes to health care, I really want to expand our mental health wrap-around services, as well as lowering prescription drug prices," Esslinger said. "If we have to force people to choose between putting food on their table and getting the medication they need, that is something that needs to be addressed immediately."
He's also pushing for term limits and an independent group to oversee the drawing of political maps to prevent gerrymandering.
Halbrook has been in office since 2012 and said he's "running again because we need more people in the Legislature willing to fight the" political machine of powerful House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago.
He is campaigning on a platform of pension reform and job creation, especially in light of sharp population declines.
"Surrounding states like Wisconsin and Indiana are in much better shape financially because their state leaders have put the brakes on spending and implemented policies to attract jobs and opportunities," Halbrook said. "We can and should do the same here in Illinois."
Regarding ethics reform, Halbrook pointed towards necessary structural reform in taking steps towards enacting term limits and ending cost-of-living pay adjustments for legislators, which can end a "culture of corruption" in Springfield.
Halbrook says significant challenges facing constituents are far-left policies being forced on taxes and "honest gun owners" being punished by politicians for violent crimes in Chicago.
"There is a disconnect between rural residents and the city of Chicago. The disconnect is real and the more radical left legislation is signed into law – the worse the divide becomes," Halbrook said.
Essinger also said he wants to limit agency spending growth, establish a watchdog group assigned to oversee the budget and appease the current deficit by either cutting the salary of state legislators by 10% or freeze the adjusted cost of living increase for a limited amount of time.
"I also want to reduce Medicaid costs by expanding in-home care, which is forcing private insurance to cover in-home care that they refuse to cover right now," Essinger said. "Having them cover it would save millions in our Medicaid and that's just the beginning of what we can start doing to get the budget back on track."
Election Day is Nov. 3.
The district stretches from just south of Decatur to around Champaign, then south to Paris and Shelbyville.
