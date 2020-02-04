State of the Union: Guests of Illinois’ Washington delegation to State of the Union speech include Mayor Lightfoot and once-deported veteran. As for U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush? He’s boycotting.

Hoping to make a statement about the need for Republicans -- including Trump -- and Democrats in Washington to work together, the U.S. House’s bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus decided to wear purple to the president’s address. It’s a nod to the mix of Republican red and Democrat blue.

Illinois U.S. Reps. Dan Lipinski and Brad Schneider are among the members.

Early Tuesday evening, Lipinski posted a picture of himself on Twitter wearing a purple tie with the statement: I am proud to join my fellow members of the (Problem Solvers Caucus) in wearing purple today as a call for the President and my colleagues to reach across the aisle and find real solutions that work for the American people.”

Then there are folks such as U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, a Bronzeville Democrat representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District that includes the city’s South Side and suburbs, who’s boycotting the address.