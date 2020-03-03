State panel recommends ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich be disbarred for corruption convictions

In a swift decision, a state panel on Tuesday recommended former Gov. Rod Blagojevich should be disbarred for his conviction in an array of brazen corruption schemes when he was in office.

The ruling by the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission came just one week after the three-member panel heard evidence of Blagojevich’s worst hits as governor, including his convictions for attempting to sell a U.S. Senate seat, shaking down the CEO of a children’s hospital for campaign cash and lying to the FBI.

The four-page decision, which still must be approved by the Illinois Supreme Court, noted that Blagojevich sought to “further his own interests” as governor despite his oath of office and that to this day, “he has not acknowledged that his conduct was wrongful or expressed any remorse.”

“His failure to appear for his disciplinary hearing demonstrates a lack of respect for the disciplinary process and the legal profession,” the ruling stated. Blagojevich does have an opportunity to appeal the decision.

In a statement after the ruling was issued, Blagojevich noted he hasn’t practiced law since 1995.