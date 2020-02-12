Illinois releases $500 million for U of I-led technology innovation network; ISU one of the hubs

“The problem is after we train and educate our students … they leave,” she said.

She said only about half of U of I engineering graduates remain in the state, while only 38 percent of computer science and computer engineering graduates from the U of I’s Urbana-Champaign campus stay in the state after graduating.

“Today is about turning all of that around,” she said.

Killeen quoted an economic impact study conducted by the Boston Consulting Group which said the project will create 48,000 jobs in the next 10 years, creating an economic impact of $19 billion.

According to DPI’s website, programs at the facility “will initially focus on our economy’s existing strengths: data analytics and computing, and their applications in food and agriculture; health and wellness; finance and insurance; and transportation/logistics. All of these industries have a strong Fortune 500 presence in the state.”

The $500 million state investment was included in Pritzker’s multiyear Rebuild Illinois infrastructure program. The funding for “vertical” infrastructure, such as university and other state buildings, comes from future casino expansion and sports gambling revenues, new parking and tobacco taxes which passed last year and other sources.