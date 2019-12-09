State Rep. Celina Villanueva files to replace Martin Sandoval in state Senate

CHICAGO — Chicago Democratic state Rep. Celina Villanueva was the lone candidate to file petitions to replace embattled state Sen. Martin Sandoval, who announced last month he would resign from his Southwest Side seat.

Villanueva, who has represented the Southwest Side and suburban 21st House District since July 2018, filed petitions Monday with the State Board of Elections for a spot on the March 17 primary ballot. The deadline to challenge those petitions is 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.

Sandoval, a Democrat who has served in the state Senate since 2003, submitted a resignation letter last month that said he would resign effective at 12:01 p.m. Jan. 1.

The Nov. 27 resignation letter came two months after federal agents raided Sandoval’s Springfield office, seizing electronics and documents in search of information involving lobbyists, a clout-heavy red light camera company and several suburban elected officials.

He resigned as chairman of the powerful Senate Transportation Committee in October amid a growing chorus of calls within his caucus for him to step aside. Sandoval did not return to Springfield for the legislature’s fall veto session and he has not responded to requests for comment since the September searches.