State's attorney says Madigan's office erred in disclosing search warrant

The search warrant seeking evidence related to alleged sexual misconduct by former Democratic state Rep. Jack Franks should not have been disclosed, Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright wrote in a court filing.

The warrant was executed by the Illinois State Police on House Speaker Michael Madigan's Capitol offices last week.

A paragraph at the bottom of the three-page warrant signed by Sangamon County Circuit Judge John Madonia on Jan. 29 includes that the "issuance and execution of this search warrant shall not be disclosed and that any such disclosure could impede the investigation being conducted and thereby interfere with the enforcement of the law."

Wright said that despite the order of non-disclosure, the Speaker's office released the search warrant as part of a Freedom of Information Act request.

Wright said that the non-disclosure order was meant to preserve the integrity of the ongoing criminal investigation and to protect the rights of any suspects and victims. ISP investigators said they repeatedly told the warrant's recipients that the order prohibited disclosure, according to the filing.