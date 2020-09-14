State senator facing federal tax evasion charge resigns

Link was charged in a criminal information document on Aug. 13 with one count of tax evasion for allegedly understating his income on his 2016 federal tax return.

It has also been widely reported that Link was the unnamed state senator, identified in court documents only as “Confidential Informant 1,” who wore a wire for federal authorities who were investigating former state Rep. Luis Arroyo. Link has strongly denied that he was the confidential informant.

Arroyo is charged with bribery for allegedly offering to pay the senator cash in exchange for his support of gaming legislation that would have benefited one of Arroyo’s lobbying clients.

Link is now the third state senator in Illinois to be charged with a federal crime in the past 13 months.

Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, was charged in August 2019 with embezzlement for allegedly being on a ghost payroll for a Chicago-area labor union while serving as chairman of the Senate Labor Committee. He has pleaded not guilty and remains in the Senate.