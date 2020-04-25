State surpasses 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday said 2,119 more residents have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 80 residents died over the past 24 hours.

Those deaths were in Coles, Cook, DuPage, Jersey, Kankakee, Lake, Macon, Madison, McHenry, Monroe, St. Clair, Whiteside, Will and Winnebago counties.

The state now has 41,777 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the department, and 1,874 deaths in 96 counties. Saturday was the second consecutive day the state announced more than 2,000 new cases.

There also has been an increase in testing over that period, with 11,985 results reported Saturday, the second day in a row exceeding the governor’s stated goal of 10,000 daily tests.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the free Call for Calm emotional support program is a resource for those experiencing stress or mental health issues related to the public health crisis.

When an Illinoisan texts TALK, or HABLAR for Spanish-language services, to 552020, they will receive a call from a community mental health counselor within 24 hours. The same number may be used to receive information about unemployment, food, shelter and other resources.