State to notify 32,000 unemployment claimants of data breach out of ‘abundance of caution’

“The results confirmed that only one PUA claimant was able to inadvertently view personal identifying information of a limited number of other PUA claimants. Based on these findings, there is no indication that any personal information was improperly used nor is it likely to happen in the future,” according to the press release.

Those who receive the notice will have the option to enroll in 12 months of free credit monitoring offered by Deloitte, or a free one-year membership of Experian’s IdentityWorks identity protection service.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker was asked about the breach during his daily briefing Friday, specifically about how anyone can be sure that only one person accessed the data.

“Well, they can look at the log data,” he said. “But here, the IDES has been extraordinarily careful and taking extra precautions here by making sure that the contractor has provided for more than 35,000 people the ability to track their own credit reports to make sure that nothing goes wrong for them.”

In its first week, the PUA system processed nearly 75,000 claims. The benefits from the program are entirely federally funded for individuals who are unemployed for specified COVID-19-related reasons and are not eligible for the state’s regular unemployment insurance program.