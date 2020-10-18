Statehouse Insider: Amendment would hit Pritzker in the old pocketbook

"I don't know if you have a cousin and whether you agree with your cousin on everything, but let's just be clear, the fair tax is about making the system fairer for the middle class and for people who are striving to get to the middle class," Pritzker told a reporter at a news conference.

Like the governor, Jennifer Pritzker is an heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune. She is worth an estimated $1.8 billion which would put her among the 3% who would see higher taxes under Pritzker's plan.

Masks Part I

There was a hearing in Sangamon County last week on six lawsuits that were filed challenging Gov. JB Pritzker's authority to issue orders aimed at controlling the coronavirus.

By order of the Illinois Supreme Court, the lawsuits -- which are essentially identical, but filed in different counties -- were combined and assigned to a judge in Springfield.

One of the main people behind challenges to Pritzker's power is Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia. He gained some notoriety in May when he refused to wear a mask when the House convened for its abbreviated conclusion to the spring session. The House voted to oust him from the chamber on the first day of session. He returned the following day wearing a mask.