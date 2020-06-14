Statehouse Insider: GOP says Pritzker is being hypocritical

In case you haven't gotten the point yet, the release included a statement from Illinois Republican Party spokesman Joe Hackler that Pritzker "flaunting his disregard for his own rules is a slap in the face to every Illinoisan who has been diligently following them."

During an appearance in Springfield after the release was issued, Pritzker drew a distinction between large groups gathering to exercise their First Amendment rights to demonstrate on an issue and gatherings for recreational or other purposes. He also noted the risk involved during a pandemic

"We've made the strong suggestion to people who are protesting to maintain social distancing," he said. "That's sometimes hard to do when so many people are getting together. I'm not suggesting that's the safest thing for people to do to stay away from COVID-19, but people needed to express themselves."

He also noted that the state has loosened restrictions on religious gatherings.

"When it comes to church, we've set guidance from the state about what we think is safe," he said. "We've set that same guidance for gatherings too. That doesn't mean that people will decide they're going to follow those suggested guidelines."