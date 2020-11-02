Statehouse Insider: Pushback grows against Pritzker mitigations

You also have to wonder if lawmakers may be moved to make that mailing a permanent part of elections rather than just a one-time thing during the pandemic.

Fall back

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, which means people will have an extra hour to play.

It also means there will be an extra hour out there for political ads to air, so be careful.

Time out

Speaking of which, if you were hoping Illinois will join the dozen or so states that have voted to go to year-round Daylight Saving Time, you're probably out of luck.

Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, said last week that it is unlikely his bill to move the state to a single time system will pass at this time. The Senate approved the bill a year ago, and it's been sitting in the House ever since. Since the bill passed the Senate, a few additional issues have obviously popped up that are more pressing in nature.

When newly elected lawmakers are sworn in in January, all bills still pending in the Legislature go pffft. So it will be back to square one for the time bill.