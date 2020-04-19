Statehouse Insider: That $174 million is only part of the bill

Remember when Pritzker was complaining regularly about the lack of protective gear and other needed medical equipment and how that was forcing states to bid against each other to obtain it and that was helping drive up costs? He wasn't just blowing smoke.

According to Mendoza's web site, the state spent $13 million obtaining 200 ventilators, the machines that keep severely ill patients alive. That comes out to $65,000 each.

And President Donald Trump was upset that the feds were going to have to lay out $12,500 a pop for a supply of them.

There have been stories floating around here and there from people dealing with the realities of hair growth in the time of the coronavirus. It may be the struggles of trying to cut your own hair, the dread of letting some other amateur have a go at your head or simply learning to channel your inner hippie and let it go.

And then there is Rep. Mike Zalewski, D-Riverside. Zalewski did a Facebook chat last week to address some of the ongoing issues in the state. He used the address to unveil his new hairstyle, which he dubbed the "cohawk." That's as a Mohawk for the coronavirus era.