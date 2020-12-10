Stimulus update: COVID-19 pandemic relief set to expire in Illinois as Congress negotiates aid package. Here’s what to know.

The clock is ticking as Congress aims to pass a fresh round of coronavirus aid before the end of the year.

The $2.2 trillion pandemic relief package passed in March introduced a host of financial assistance programs, including an extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits and direct cash payments of up to $1,200 to most Americans.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A $908 billion bipartisan proposal unveiled this week called for an extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits but no stimulus checks. The White House later introduced an alternative that would eliminate the extra weekly unemployment benefits in favor of a direct $600 stimulus payment.

As lawmakers continue to negotiate, several federal programs tied to the March package are set to expire, while other forms of pandemic relief have been extended.

Here’s what to know.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0